Silverthorne resident and entrepreneur honored by international tech association | SummitDaily.com

S’thorne resident and entrepreneur honored by international tech association

Silverthorne local Kristin Miller will be recognized at the CES Innovation Awards in Las Vegas this weekend for her InMotion Album. The awards event, formerly known by its full name the Consumer Electronics Show, showcases products across 28 different categories and is presented by the Consumer Technology Association. The conference will be held in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. Miller’s new photo album is an honoree in the digital imaging category. Also honored in the category were big name brands such as Samsung and HP.

The InMotion album allows users to put digital images and video all in the same place. The printed photo album uses page detection technology to recognize which video or digital media corresponds with which page in the album. Miller was able to build a prototype in September 2015 through a Kickstarter campaign. She said they recently patented the product and will be available for pre-sale this February.