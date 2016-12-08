Silverthorne sees sales tax revenue boost in September | SummitDaily.com

Silverthorne sees sales tax revenue boost in September
December 8, 2016
September sales tax number saw an increase for the month of Silverthorne. Revenue was 8.44 percent above this time last year. Prior to September the town was seeing more modest increases of 2 percent for July and August. The year-to-date sales tax revenue for 2016 is more than $7.7 million.
Lodging in the town brought in sales tax revenue of $43,838, a more than 77 percent increase over last September. The town’s separate lodging tax saw a similar increase of 75.4 percent. The outlets continue to be one of the highest contributors of sales tax dollars in the town. Revenue from the outlets is more than $1.7 million for year-to-date sales.
