Silverthorne Town Council starts 2017 budget approval | SummitDaily.com

The Silverthorne Town Council will meet on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. The council will do a first reading on an ordinance allowing grocery and drugstores to have a liquor license. They will also do a first reading of the 2017 budget for Silverthorne. The council had the retreat meeting for the budget back in July. The town planned the budgets for 2017 and 2018, but will only approve the one for next year.

Silverthorne has been conservative when planning the budget. They budgeted a 2 percent sales tax increase for 2017, despite a 7.6 percent average increase in sales tax revenue for the past three years.

The council meeting will include an executive session discussing Smith Ranch.