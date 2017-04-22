Silverthorne Town Council to vote on master plan for North Pond Park | SummitDaily.com

Silverthorne Town Council to vote on master plan for North Pond Park
April 22, 2017
This Wednesday, the Silverthorne Town Council will swear in Kevin McDonald, who will fill Peggy Long's vacant seat. Now that the council is full, members will vote on who will replace Long as mayor pro tem for the town and review committee assignments. The council will then do a second reading for an appropriations ordinance as well as reviewing a conditional use permit for the Silverthorne Veterinary Hospital.
The council will also vote to adopt the master plan for North Pond Park. The council is looking at a petition to establish a public hearing date to annex the Colorado Department of Transportation Maintenance Facility.
