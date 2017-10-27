Silverthorne wins marketing award at Colorado tourism conference

The town of Silverthorne and its public relations partner, Betty Ashley Public Relations, were honored Thursday at the 2017 Colorado Tourism Conference with the Governor's Award for Outstanding Marketing Program for their coordinated marketing and public-relations efforts.

Those efforts are credited for changing the conversation about the town through creative advertising, development of an Exit 205 Visitor's Guide in partnership with the town of Dillon, and with a proactive public and media relations campaign, according to a news release announcing the honor.

"In short order, buzz about Silverthorne reached state government agencies, the Colorado creative industry, real estate developers, prospective businesses, media and visitors from the Front Range contributing to increased sales tax (up 7 percent) and lodging tax (up 5 percent) in the community," according to the release.

The Governor's Award for Outstanding Marketing Program recognizes an event or project undertaken by a community or region to promote tourism in Colorado, and it was one of three awards presented to individuals and organizations during the conference hosted by the Colorado Tourism Office in Grand Junction.

More than 460 representatives from the state's travel and tourism industry attended the event.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Governor and the Colorado Tourism Office for all of the hard work our team and Betty Ashley PR have put into creating an effective marketing campaign that reflects our vibrant community and all of the great developments on the horizon," town manager Ryan Hyland said. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2017, we are excited about the possibility of what the next 50 years holds for our town, and we look forward to continuing to share our message with business leaders, community members, and visitors alike."