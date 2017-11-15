Silverthorne working to repair broken water main on Highway 6

Silverthorne crews are working to restore a broken water main on the northbound side of Highway 6. According to the town, the sidewalk and a single lane of traffic will be closed between Stephens Street and the Interstate-70 on-ramp while repairs are being made.

Signage at the cross walks for pedestrian traffic will be in place.

"The break most likely occurred where an old piece of pipe was connected with a new piece of pipe and the joint failed," Silverthorne engineer Susan Pearson said in a written statement.

The town says Pearson has notified the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Army Corp of Engineers and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about the situation.

A cofferdam will be built to create a dry working environment while crews complete the repair, and dirt will be moved to divert Straight Creek during the process.

Town employees will ensure all work will be done in an environmentally conscious manner, according to the town.

Work is expected to run through Nov. 24, and nearby homes and businesses should not experience loss of water during this period.