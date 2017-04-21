Ski resort lodging numbers fall at the end of roller coaster season | SummitDaily.com

April is the beginning of the end of the ski season for most resorts. DestiMetrics, a Denver-based lodging analytics firm, said that as of March 31, aggregated revenue for the winter season was up 6.8 percent compared to last year. Occupancy on the other hand, fell flat with a 0.3 percent increase.

The firm tracks lodging data for western mountain resorts across six states. The winter season started slowly in November, which was down for the season. Numbers got stronger during mid-season due to large snowstorms. A lack of snow at the tail end of the season meant that April numbers began to fall behind as well. According to a statement from DestiMetrics, the month of April was at 98.3 of what was done last season for room nights, and 102.7 percent for revenue. The month will not have a strong impact on final numbers for the winter season.

Revenue for the summer months is up 11.2 percent compared to last year, and occupancy is up 1.6 percent.