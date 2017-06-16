Ski trade group Colorado Ski Country USA reports strong season results | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Ski Country USA announced during its 54th annual meeting skier visits at its 22-member ski areas totaled 7.3 million during the 2016-17 season. It is estimated that after final numbers are tallied, the 2016-17 season will be the state's second-best season on record. This year's season total was up 6 percent over the five-year average, marking the fourth consecutive year that skier visits at Colorado Ski Country USA resorts have outperformed the five-year average.

"This season had a little bit of everything," Colorado Ski Country USA president and CEO Melanie Mills said. "A warm fall kept skiers away from the High Country early in the season, but deep snow totals in December and January attracted record numbers of guests during the busy holiday period.

"These are very strong numbers, especially considering the warm start to the season," Mills added. "Colorado's consistently great snow conditions are a draw for in-state, out-of-state and international guests. … We're looking forward to another strong season in 2017-18."

Vail Resorts is not a member of the statewide group, so its skier numbers aren't included in the Colorado Ski Country USA total. Vail Resorts doesn't report skier numbers for individual resorts. The company's most recent earnings report showed 11.6 million skier visits collectively at all of its resorts around the world.

