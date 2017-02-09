Small Breckenridge house fire extinguished, cause not immediately known | SummitDaily.com

A small house fire was put out in Breckenridge on Thursday afternoon after multiple people reported visible flames on the side of a home on 212 S. Harris St. at around 1:45 p.m. There were no injuries, and first responders said that no one had been inside at the time of the fire.

The flames were concentrated outside of a window on the south side of the house. They had scorched the siding around the window, but the damage didn’t appear to be significant.

Firefighters said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known, but an investigation would be conducted. The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District, Breckenridge Police and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire, and the 200 block of Harris Street was briefly closed.