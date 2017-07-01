Speed Gone Wild Car Show coming to Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

Speed Gone Wild Car Show coming to Silverthorne
July 1, 2017
The Outlets at Silverthorne will play host to the Speed Gone Wild Car Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The free show will be in the Red Village parking lot in front of the Tommy Hilfiger Store. The car show is presented in conjunction with Top of the Rockies Corvette Association and the Northern Colorado Mustang Car Club.
The show will highlight all makes and models, and has even registered a VW Beetle and a Ford GT.
Registration is still underway, and anyone interested in taking part can email the make and model of his or her car to Bruce at BZ@Financier.com. There will be a maximum of 125 cars into the show so slots are limited.
