St. Anthony Summit Medical Center earns top safety grade from watchdog group | SummitDaily.com

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco has earned an "A" grade for safety from national patient safety watchdog the Leapfrog Group, becoming one of 823 hospitals in the country to receive the highest marks.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice annually. The scores are calculated by patient safety experts and are peer reviewed.

"We are extraordinarily proud to receive a Grade 'A' for hospital safety. Our patients' safety and satisfaction is our number one priority. Recognition from the Leapfrog organization speaks to our culture of safety and providing exceptional health care locally," CEO and president of St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Paul Chodkowski said in a news release.

"Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, have achieved the highest safety standards in the country," Leah Binder, CEO and president of the Leapfrog Group, said in the release. "That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an 'A' Safety Grade."

St. Anthony's full safety grade can be found here.