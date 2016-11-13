St. Anthony Summit Medical Center honored with patience experience award | SummitDaily.com

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco was recently honored as a Guardian of Excellence Award recipient for 2016 by health-care patient experience agency Press Ganey.

Presented annually, the national prize recognizes top-performing health care organizations consistently rated in the 95th percentile over the course of a year. It is viewed as one of the top symbols of achievement in the health-care industry.

“We believe that the best care is delivered by listening to our patients and providing them with the highest quality of care in a transparent, compassionate environment,” Paul Chodkowski, CEO and president of St. Anthony Summit, said in news release. “We find it gratifying that our patients rate us among the ‘best of the best’ in the nation. This is solid proof that we are fulfilling our mission.”

St. Anthony Summit is part of the Centura Health network, and is a full-service, 24-hour emergency hospital with Level III trauma designation. For more information about the Frisco-based medical center, visit: summitmedicalcenter.org.