St. Anthony Summit Medical receives ‘A’ grade for patient safety | SummitDaily.com

Summit hospital ranked among nation’s safest

The fall grades are in and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center has earned top marks for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit focused on safety in American health care founded in 2000, recently awarded the Frisco-based Centura Health Level III trauma center an “A” status based on 30 measures of public hospital safety data. The vaunted standing ranks St. Anthony Summit among the safest hospitals in the country.

“Our patients’ safety and satisfaction is our number one priority,” Paul Chodkowski, CEO and president of St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, said in a news release. “Recognition from the Leapfrog organizations in conjunction with our recent accolades from Press Ganey and the Joint Commission, speak to our culture of safety and providing exceptional health care locally.”

To see St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org. Consumers can also download the free Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade mobile app for Apple and Android devices.