State Department of Higher Education receives $400K federal grant for dual enrollment study

The Colorado Department of Higher Education announced late last week that it is the recipient of a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences to closely study the benefits of dual enrollment programs.

The research supports the findings of a recent statewide master plan for higher education that names dual enrollment, which allows students to take high school and college courses at the same time, as a tool to increase retention and decrease time to degree completion. With funding running through June 2019, the work will analyze costs, college outcomes and return on investment with a focus on Denver Public School, Aurora Public Schools and the Salida and Delta County districts.

"Bringing college directly to high school students is an essential strategy for reaching our statewide attainment goal and erasing equity gaps in our higher education system," Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. "This study will help us identify the hallmarks of successful dual enrollment programs as we look to make them universally available to Colorado students."

More than 38,000 Colorado students took at least one dual enrollment course during the 2015-2016 academic year, according to CDHE's annual report, and nearly 1,500 students earned some type of postsecondary credential upon graduation. About one-third of all Colorado juniors and seniors participate in a dual enrollment program.