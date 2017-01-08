State Forest State Park hosts full moon hike Saturday, Jan. 14 | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a full moon night hike at State Forest State Park in Gould, Colorado, on Saturday, Jan. 14, and all are welcome to this unique outdoor occasion.

Considered by many one of Colorado’s most scenic natural areas, State Forest State Park sits near both Larimer and Jackson counties along the peaks of the Medicine Bow Mountains in the northwestern part of the state. Its remote location far from city lights makes it a nocturnal dream.

“Anyone who has visited our park in the daytime knows how beautiful it is,” Jennifer Greis, State Forest park interpreter, said in a news release. “But at night, under a full moon, it is a very different experience. This is the perfect opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a little adventure.”

Adding to the ambiance, everyone who attends will receive free glow-in-the-dark jewelry, and glow sticks will line the paths. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be provided. The event, which starts at dusk, is free, but every vehicle must have a valid park pass. Those are available at the Moose Visitor Center.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly for the snow-packed trails, bring snowshoes or skis and a potluck item for sharing with others. The park will have a limited supply of snowshoes for rent as well, though reservations are recommended ahead. Individuals may bring their dogs as well, but due to the possibility of a moose encounter, are required to keep all pets on a leash at all times.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/stateforest, or contact State Forest State Park at (970) 723-8366.