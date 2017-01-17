State Highway 9 construction delays on Wednesday and Thursday | SummitDaily.com

The firm in charge of developing the Iron Springs road realignment along State Highway 9 will be performing grinding and pothole patchwork on the southbound lane on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEMA Construction will smooth out the pathway from Frisco to Breckenridge just south of Recreation Way, at approximately mile point 94. As a result, traffic flow will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be present for traffic control.

Commuters should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes while morning and afternoon operations are underway. Alternate routes are recommended.

For more information about this ongoing project, please call the project hotline at (970) 401-0901, or email: cdotironsprings@gmail.com. Information about weekly lane closures is also available at: coloradodot.info/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.