State Highway 9 construction delays on Wednesday and Thursday | SummitDaily.com

State Highway 9 construction delays on Wednesday and Thursday
January 17, 2017
The firm in charge of developing the Iron Springs road realignment along State Highway 9 will be performing grinding and pothole patchwork on the southbound lane on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEMA Construction will smooth out the pathway from Frisco to Breckenridge just south of Recreation Way, at approximately mile point 94. As a result, traffic flow will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be present for traffic control.
Commuters should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes while morning and afternoon operations are underway. Alternate routes are recommended.
For more information about this ongoing project, please call the project hotline at (970) 401-0901, or email: cdotironsprings@gmail.com. Information about weekly lane closures is also available at: coloradodot.info/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Crime Stoppers ask for help finding hit-and-run snowboarder
- Breckenridge real estate agent helped to build Disney parks
- Collapsed Breckenridge building likely didn’t meet modern snow-loading standards
- First Colorado ski death occurs at Breckenridge Ski Resort Dec. 19
- State Highway 9 construction delays on Wednesday and Thursday
Trending Sitewide
- Denver man found dead at Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday, Jan. 13
- Six-passenger chair lifts coming to Breckenridge, Keystone and Vail ski resorts
- Breckenridge ski and snowboard theft numbers see uptick in 2016
- VIDEO: Rescuer, skier tangled by backpack on Arapahoe Basin chairlift share rescue with Ellen Degeneres
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Crime Stoppers ask for help finding hit-and-run snowboarder