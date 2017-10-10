State scholarship fund returns with $7M in matching grants
October 10, 2017
The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative announced last week another $7 million to fund matching student scholarships.
The money is given to programs across the state that match the awarded funds dollar for dollar. The local scholarship programs must also provide student services to help recipients succeed in college.
"Programs like COSI are critical to put college in reach for all students," Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said in a statement. "By 2020, nearly three in four jobs in Colorado will require education and training beyond high school, making our state's demand for college-educated adults the fifth highest in the nation."
Colorado's public institutions of higher education, local municipalities and workforce-development programs are eligible to apply for the matching grants at: https://sites.google.com/a/state.co.us/cosi/matching-scholarships. The scholarship initiative will accept applications on a rolling basis and expects to awards its first round of grants for the year in November 2017.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Analysis: Majority of drivers speed in Breckenridge
- PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Loveland Ski Area snowmaking ramps up after winter storm
- Is Pitkin County’s namesake as questionable as Columbus Day?
- Alma couple rescues dog missing for five weeks off Mount Bross
- State Department of Higher Education receives $400K federal grant for dual enrollment study
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Silverthorne man reported missing on Colorado 14er found alive and uninjured
- As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials fail to fill gap
- UPDATED: Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, has died
- Search delayed for Silverthorne man reported missing after hiking Colorado 14er
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for 2017-18 season on Friday, Oct. 13