Summer Reading Program finds namaste with Yogi Dari Johnson | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Library continues its summer reading program, "Build a Better World," geared toward local children, teens and adults, at the library's three locations this month.

Additionally, there will be special events for children of all ages this week.

The South Branch Library in Breckenridge will play host to Dari Johnson on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday for a fun-filled yoga instruction time for children from preschool to fifth grade.

"Dari brings her passion for yoga and inspiration to the Summer Reading Program," said Joyce Dierauer, executive director for Summit County Library. "We hope children of all ages who have met Dari or want to try yoga for the first time attend this great program."

On Wednesday, Johnson will be at the North Branch Library in Silverthorne from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at the Main Library in Frisco from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"The library is fortunate to have Dari visit all three library locations," said Dierauer.

Additionally, children earn free books and prizes for reading or having someone read to them during the Summer Reading Program. The libraries will give away 15 Breckenridge Adventure Park passes to attendees at special children's events donated by Vail EPIC. Johnson's program will conclude with this giveaway.

Both the South Branch and Main Library will also have Read with a Dog times included in their summer reading programs. This occurs at the South Branch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at noon. Call the library to reserve space at 970-453-3544 or stop by the front desk for openings.

The Main Library will have its Read with a Dog on Wednesdays, immediately following the program, no reservations required.

The eight-week summer reading program is for preschoolers through elementary school aged students for the children's summer reading. Go to SummitCountyLibraries.org for weekly details.

To learn more about Summit County Library find them on Facebook; follow them on Twitter and Pinterest; or stop by any of their three locations.