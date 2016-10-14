 Summit Activity Crowd hosts Halloween dance | SummitDaily.com

Summit Activity Crowd hosts Halloween dance

The Summit Activity Crowd is hosting a Halloween dance party on Friday, Oct. 21, from 7–8:30 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge, 1321 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. The cost is $5. For more information, email scthesac@gmail.com, or go to the Summit Activity Crowd Facebook page.

