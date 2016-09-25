Summit Care Clinic receives $20k donation from Summit Schools | SummitDaily.com

To help offset ongoing budget woes at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco, the Summit School District’s Board of Education voted on Thursday, Sept. 22, to provide a $20,000 grant to the county’s safety-net health center.

The board’s seven members unanimously approved the one-time funding initiative to assist with what the Care Clinic estimated was a $400,000 budget shortfall in July. The nonprofit health center, routinely serving un- and underinsured patients, also provides behavioral-health appointments at the district’s four school-based health centers, and there were early concerns the significant deficit may impact those services this academic year.

Through various meetings with the county and each of its municipalities the last few months, the Care Clinic was able to raise upwards of $200,000 each for this year and next. A handful of private donors also stepped up, and a new funding stream through Medicaid behavioral-health reimbursements was also confirmed to bring the clinic mostly out of the red. For now, services are expected to remain at current levels at the clinic, as well as the school-based centers.