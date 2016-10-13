Summit Care Clinic receives $250k grant from Vail CEO | SummitDaily.com

Vail Resorts, Inc., announced personal donations from chairman and CEO Rob Katz and wife Elana Amsterdam of $2 million on Thursday to 12 nonprofits where the company operates, including the Summit Community Care Clinic in the total of $250,000.

The Frisco-based safety-net health clinic said it is now able to continue providing current levels of behavioral-health services. Those offerings — both the fastest growing and least funded program at the Care Clinic — are part of its integrated care model and translate into more than 1,400 behavioral-health visits.

“With the rise of uninsured and the increased demands for our services, having financial partners who understand and value our mission is really incredible,” Pat Kopystianskyj, Care Clinic board president, said in a statement. “Their gift will help ensure that during a challenging year for the clinic, access to much-needed services, like behavioral health, will remain available and consistent.”

Other Colorado organizations to receive funding include Our Community Foundation in Eagle ($250,000), SOS Outreach in Denver ($250,000) and the Emergency Family Assistance Association in Boulder ($250,000). Each of the contributions will be directed toward programs that support the welfare and education of children in these areas.

“The success of our local communities brings a number of unique challenges that require our focus and attention — none more important than helping kids and families who are most vulnerable,” Katz said in the statement. “Elana and I feel fortunate to be able to provide this support to these outstanding nonprofits to allow them to continue their great work.”

In 2015, Katz and his wife also donated $1.5 million to Vail Resorts’ Epic Promise Foundation, which provides financial awards to employees of the Broomfield-based company. Those grants go to workers in need or looking for additional educational opportunities.