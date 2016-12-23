 Summit Chamber of Commerce kicks off 2017 with new board members | SummitDaily.com

Summit Chamber of Commerce kicks off 2017 with new board members

The Summit Chamber of Commerce welcomed six new members to the board of directors during their December meeting.

The 2017 board includes 22 members from across the county representing different industries in Summit’s business community. The executive committee has six members, including Tony Pestello as president. Past president Holly Robinson is also on the committee.