Summit Combined Housing Authority to host rental rights workshop

The Summit Combined Housing Authority will be hosting a free rental rights housing forum on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 2–4 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain Room of the Summit County Commons in Frisco, 0037 Peak One Drive.

Samuel Anderson, an attorney with the Colorado Civil Rights Division, will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate discussion. Topics will include renters' rights, landlord responsibilities and rights, assistance animal issues, property management and warranty of habitability.

The SCHA invites renters, landlords and property managers to attend. To RSVP, email Eric Ojala at erico@summithousing.us.