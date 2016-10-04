Summit Community Care Clinic names new CEO | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Community Care Clinic, a patient-centered, safety-net health center based in Frisco, recently announced longtime staffer Helen Royal as its new chief executive officer.

Holding the position on an interim basis since Sarah Vaine left to join Summit County government in July, Helen is the organization’s former chief operating officer and has been with the Care Clinic since 2006. She also fulfilled the role of behavioral health director during that tenure.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this amazing organization to the next level,” Royal said in a news release. “I’ve been involved in the clinic’s rapid growth over the past 10 years, and have been privileged to experience the community support of our mission on so many levels. I look forward to more innovative and creative collaborations in the future that can help patients gain and maintain access to exceptional integrated care.”

The Care Clinic’s board of directors officially approved Royal as the new CEO on Sept. 28 after an extensive search. She brings a broad background in behavioral health and two decades of experience in managing community nonprofit programs, as well as a deep understanding of the Care Clinic’s needs and operations. The search for a new chief operating officer begins immediately.