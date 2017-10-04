Summit Connect Job Fair and Expo coming Tuesday
October 4, 2017
Anyone looking for work might consider attending the second annual Summit Connect Expo and Job Fair on Tuesday in Silverthorne.
From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Silverthorne Pavilion, dozens of local and regional employers, including nearby ski resorts, retail outlets and more, will be on on-hand to meet jobseekers from Summit County, as well as from the Denver area.
The event will coincide with the Summit Chamber's Breakfast Scramble from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday.
For businesses, the job fair is billed as a great opportunity to meet hundreds of qualified candidates, and the deadline to register for the job fair is Friday.
At the fair, employers will be seeking full-time, part-time, seasonal and year-round workers and available shifts will run the gamut, including mornings, nights and weekends, according to organizers.
For a list of participating businesses, an event schedule and more info, go to SummitJobFair.com.
