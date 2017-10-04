Summit Connect Job Fair and Expo coming Tuesday

Anyone looking for work might consider attending the second annual Summit Connect Expo and Job Fair on Tuesday in Silverthorne.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Silverthorne Pavilion, dozens of local and regional employers, including nearby ski resorts, retail outlets and more, will be on on-hand to meet jobseekers from Summit County, as well as from the Denver area.

The event will coincide with the Summit Chamber's Breakfast Scramble from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday.

For businesses, the job fair is billed as a great opportunity to meet hundreds of qualified candidates, and the deadline to register for the job fair is Friday.

At the fair, employers will be seeking full-time, part-time, seasonal and year-round workers and available shifts will run the gamut, including mornings, nights and weekends, according to organizers.

For a list of participating businesses, an event schedule and more info, go to SummitJobFair.com.