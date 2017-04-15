Summit County and Breckenridge now accepting lottery applications for Huron Landing | SummitDaily.com

The town of Breckenridge and Summit County have opened the lottery application process for 22 of the 26 units that will be available at Huron Landing. The workforce housing project will feature 15 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 11 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.

The units are income restricted based on the amount of people who will be living in a unit. Each unit has a minimum of two tenants and a maximum of four. Rent for the one-bathroom units is $1,550 per month, and will be $1,700 per month for the two-bathroom units. For more information on income eligibility requirements go to HuronLanding.com. The development is pet friendly and smoke free. Each unit will come with one parking space.

The applications are due on May 14. The lotteries will be held during the week of May 22. The first lottery will be for 11 units to applicants working at least 30 hours a week in the Upper Blue Basin. The second lottery will be for another 11 units to applicants working throughout Summit. The last four units are reserved for Summit County government and Breckenridge town staff.

Winners of the lottery will then have to do a full application, as well as a credit check and background check. Leases are available to start between July 15 and August 15.