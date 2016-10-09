Summit County animal nonprofits thank festival supporters | SummitDaily.com

League for Animals & People of the Summit (LAPS) and Animal Rescue of the Rockies (ARR) would like to thank BowWow Film Festival crew and organizer Susan Kelley for sharing some fun dog clips (and one gratuitous cat film) to benefit needy animals. Although BowWow is based out of Boulder, some of the local supporters, Alpine Bank, A&A Pet Supply and Animal Lover’s Pet Supply helped sponsor the films, while the Summit Daily News, KSMT and Krystal 93 helped with promotion. This year there was an added attraction with Eric & Angelyne, the Amazing Deaf Cattle Dog, entertaining and educating everyone about overcoming adversity in life and reminding us to slow down and smell the flowers or enjoy a good biscuit along the way.

LAPS helps lower-income locals with high veterinary bills and spay-neuter costs. For more information, email LAPS@colorado.net. ARR rescues and fosters homeless dogs and cats and finds them forever homes. Contact them at ARRColorado@gmail.com.