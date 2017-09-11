Summit County Animal Shelter to close for renovations Sept. 15

The Summit County Animal Shelter will be closing for renovations on Friday, Sept. 15, and will not re-open until Monday, Sept. 25. Animal control will remain on duty but will not be providing any shelter services.

During the closure, the carpeting in the shelter office will be replaced with epoxy, and no people or animals can be inside during that time because of the fumes. All animals will be relocated to temporary accommodations.

For any animal-related concerns, contact the Summit County Dispatch Center at 970-668-8600.