Summit County businesses host fundraiser for Virgin Islands relief efforts

Breckenridge Distillery, Angel's Hollow Restaurant and other local sponsors will be hosting a fundraising concert and silent auction Saturday night, Nov. 11 to benefit flood relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The event will take place from 5-10:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge and will include live music, food and drink tastings.

Rashawn Ross, trumpeter for Dave Mathews Band, will be making a special guest appearance with the Frisco Funk Collective and Beau Thomas. The event will also feature performances form the Hillbilly Hellcats, Split Window and Erin Hart.

Doors will open at 4:45, and Hart, a singer-songwriter from St. John, will kick off the music at 5:15. Food service will begin at 5:30, with offerings from Angel's Hollow, Fatty's Pizzeria, Giampietro Pizzeria, Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, Modis and Moe's Original Bar-B-Que.

Tickets are $35 and include beer, wine and spirit tastings provided by Breckenridge Distillery, Broken Compass Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Budweiser and Carboy Winery.

Silent auction items will include artwork, restaurant gift certificates, outdoor gear, spa days, lodging deals and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at angels9600party.eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the event will go to the Virgin Islands Relief Fund.