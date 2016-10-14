Summit County buys Doig Homestead with $2 million in open space funds | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Open Space & Trails Department will host a public tour of the historic Doig Homestead property, a recent land purchase at the northern end of the county for approximately $2 million, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.

The county said the investment in the 273-acre property — the largest open-space acquisition it has made in the Lower Blue Basin since 2008 — will preserve notable agricultural history, wildlife habitat and scenic view corridors. The property includes irrigated hay meadows, sagebrush, aspen stands and pine groves.

In the immediate future, the land will continue to be actively used for agricultural purposes such as grazing and hay production. In turn, it will not be open for recreation to the general public.

The Oct. 19 tour will serve as a unique opportunity for members of the public to enter the property and view its many historical, ecological and scenic features. Those interested in participating are invited to meet at the Dillon Ranger District station (680 Blue River Pkwy.) in Silverthorne at 10 a.m. The group will then carpool north to the Doig Homestead and return to the Forest Service office at about 12 p.m.

All interested parties must RSVP to Katherine King, Summit County Open Space & Trails resource specialist, at katherine.king@summitcountyco.gov, or by phone at (970) 668-4061.