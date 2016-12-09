Summit County Cares fund-raiser aims to raise $50,000 this month | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Cares is trying to raise $50,000 for an emergency assistance fund. The annual holiday fundraiser uses donated money to help locals pay for housing, heat or medical bills. The program raised $51,000 last year and was able to help 400 people, 70 percent of which were facing homelessness. In the past, money has been able to help closer to 800, but due to a rising cost of living more money is needed to provide assistance.

On Dec. 13, local restaurants will be participating in a Dine Out to Donate event. Boatyard American Grill and Blue River Bistro will donate 20 percent of their dinner sales to the program. Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant will donate lunch and dinner sales to Summit County Cares that day as well.

The program is also doing a special event to raise $10,000 on Dec. 21. Donations will be accepted in person at the county’s City Market locations. Alpine Bank and Ivan Stanley & Associates will be doing a matching donation of $2,500.

Donations can also be sent to the Summit Foundation through their website, summitfoundation.org, or P.O. Box 4000 Breckenridge, Colorado, 80424.