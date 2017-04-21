Summit County celebrates Earth Day Saturday, April 22 | SummitDaily.com

As part of Earth Day celebrations on Saturday, April 22, Summit County and neighboring communities will host public events for all to commemorate the occasion in style.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's (28194 U.S. Highway 6 in Keystone) Green Team invites guests to its Earth Day Party in partnership with Protect Our Winters. This event offers attendees a fun day of carpooling and sustainability, with an après party at the end of the day, including prizes. For more information, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com

Starting at 1 p.m., Broken Compass Brewing (68 Continental Court, B12 in Breckenridge) is giving away buy one, get one free beers for anyone who takes green transportation (bike, walk, bus, etc.) to the taproom. Customers will also have the chance to earn free beer by signing up to volunteer with the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and High Country Conservation Center, both of which will be at the taproom Saturday. For more information, visit: BrokenCompassBrewing.com

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Beaver Ponds Environmental Education Center (2234 Busch Run in Fairplay) is providing the chance for attendees to go on a guided ecology hike to experience beautiful animals like bald eagles and water snakes. There will be live music and a free tie-dye station, so bring a shirt to join in.

Then from 1:30-5 p.m., take part in the March for Science, starting from the South Gondola parking lot in Breckenridge. Come celebrate science and be a part of a movement that will include 400 marches across the globe.