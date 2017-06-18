Summit County CMC Leadership Summit completes 2017 program | SummitDaily.com

Summit County CMC Leadership Summit completes 2017 program
June 18, 2017
In mid-May, 20 area participants from 17 local companies, governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations graduated as part of Leadership Summit program's class of 2017.
The leadership course, administered through Colorado Mountain College, has been part of the Summit County community for more than a decade. Its mission is to educate future community and business leaders by providing experiences to increase awareness, develop leadership skills and motivate attendees to be actively engaged in the community.
Participants meet one day per month September through May, which results in more than 60 hours of interactive professional development. Topics covered include discussions specific to Summit County's challenges — from housing to growth and cost of living — and panels comprised of local authorities and trending leadership topics.
For more information on Leadership Summit class, starting again in September 2017, contact Colorado Mountain College at 970-989-1320, or visit: ColoradoMtn.edu/business_industry/leadership_summit.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff’s deputy proudly comes out as transgender
- Breckenridge Sunday Market returns in new venue
- Silverthorne police officer honored for saving the life of car crash victims
- Housing projects dominate Silverthorne Town Council meeting
- Vail Resorts names Pete Sonntag as Chief Operating Officer of Whistler Blackcomb
Trending Sitewide
- After years of hiding, Summit County sheriff’s deputy proudly comes out as transgender
- Man killed in industrial accident north of Silverthorne during Highway 9 paving work
- Iconic Rabbit Ears Peak goes floppy after losing a big chunk of an ear
- Sportswear company faces investigation for photos in Hanging Lake waters
- Breckenridge Sunday Market returns in new venue