Summit County CMC Leadership Summit completes 2017 program | SummitDaily.com

In mid-May, 20 area participants from 17 local companies, governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations graduated as part of Leadership Summit program's class of 2017.

The leadership course, administered through Colorado Mountain College, has been part of the Summit County community for more than a decade. Its mission is to educate future community and business leaders by providing experiences to increase awareness, develop leadership skills and motivate attendees to be actively engaged in the community.

Participants meet one day per month September through May, which results in more than 60 hours of interactive professional development. Topics covered include discussions specific to Summit County's challenges — from housing to growth and cost of living — and panels comprised of local authorities and trending leadership topics.

For more information on Leadership Summit class, starting again in September 2017, contact Colorado Mountain College at 970-989-1320, or visit: ColoradoMtn.edu/business_industry/leadership_summit.