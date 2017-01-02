Summit County Community and Senior Center to host “Aging Gracefully” series of educational events | SummitDaily.com

Senior Center to host series of educational events throughout 2017

The Summit County Community & Senior Center is ushering in the New Year with an educational series of events, discussions and presentations to help Summit’s 55 and older population live fulfilling, healthy and active lives. The Aging Gracefully series will span all of 2017, with sessions scheduled at least once per month.

“There’s no question that our bodies and minds undergo real changes as we get older, but there are plenty of ways to take the bull by the horns and make the most of your golden years,” Community & Senior Center Manager Lorie Williams said in a release. “In this event series, we’ll cover a broad range of health and wellness topics, including strategies you can implement immediately or use to plan ahead for the future.”

Most events are free, and all will take place at the Community and Senior Center, located on the Summit County Commons campus at 0083 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

On Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:00 p.m. Alzheimer’s expert and author Megan Carnarius will discuss memory care, and copies of her book, “A Deeper Perspective on Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias: Practical Tools with Spiritual Insights,” will be available for sale. Dinner reservations can be made by calling (970) 668 2944.

Summit County Senior Services and the Alpine Area Agency on Aging will host a free screening and discussion of the PBS program, “Being Mortal,” which delves into the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. A free dinner will be provided. Spots can be reserved by calling Amanda Rens-Moon at (970) 468-0295, ext. 117.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Carolyn G. Holland will give a presentation on post-operative cognitive dysfunction, a syndrome that effects more than 40 percent of people over the age of 60 who receive anesthesia during surgery.

For more information, visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/seniors or call (970) 668-2940.