Summit County couple honored with local philanthropy award | SummitDaily.com

At its 26th annual National Philanthropy Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17, The Summit Foundation honored Continental Divide Land Trust emeritus board member Mary Jane Wurster, and her husband Hans, as its Dr. Oliver Stonington Outstanding Philanthropist Award recipients.

Longtime residents, MJ and Hans retired to Summit County in 1999 from Appleton, Wisconsin, and have been highly involved in the community ever since. Aside from their work with CDLT — the Breckenridge-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving central Colorado open spaces — they almost immediately started helping with the Breckenridge Music Festival. Hans previously served as the BMF board president while MJ was co-chair of music education. They’ve assisted with establishing designated funds or agency endowment funds with both BMF and CDLT as well.

MJ continues to make an impact with CDLT today, in addition to donating large amounts of her time to other Summit County organizations. Meanwhile, Hans joined The Summit Foundation board back in 2007 and still serves on its developing and marketing committees today.

Congratulations, MJ and Hans!