Summit County CSU Extension to host fire-wise, defensible space workshop
October 4, 2017
The Summit County Colorado State University Extension office is offering a free workshop, Defensible Space and Fire-Wise Landscaping, from 9-11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 6, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy's Place, Frisco.
Wildfire experts will teach attendees how to create defensible space, or an area around a home where flammable vegetation is reduced to slow the spread of wildfire. Defensible space creates a safe zone for firefighters to work and reduces the chance of a structure fire moving to the surrounding forest and other homes. Attendees will also learn about resources available to mitigate wildfire risk.
"Because our neighborhoods are surrounded by forests, we need to employ proactive management strategies to reduce the potential impacts of wildfire," Summit County CSU Extension director Dan Schroder said in a news release. "Creating defensible space around homes is a critical aspect of protecting our mountain communities."
Wildfires are a natural part of Colorado's forest ecosystems. More than 80 percent of forested lands within Summit County are dominated by lodgepole pine, a highly flammable species that relies on wildfire for regeneration, the release noted.
"As residents of the wildland urban interface, the threat of wildfire is something we have to face head-on: Every home in Summit County should have defensible space," Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs, who chairs the Summit County Wildfire Council, said in the release. "During fire season, we're one lightning strike away from a catastrophic wildfire situation."
Summit County's wildfire prevention programs have been in effect since 2005, when the Summit County Wildfire Council first convened. In 2006, the first Summit County Community Wildfire Prevention Plan was adopted. In 2008, Summit County voters opted to fund a countywide property tax to support wildfire prevention programs, which now include wildfire mitigation grants and the free Summit County Chipping Program.
Recommended Stories For You
To RSVP for the Defensible Space and Fire-Wise Landscaping Workshop, call 970-887-3121. For more information, visit SummitCountyco.gov/DefensibleSpace, or contact the CSU Extension office in Summit County at 970-668-4140.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- High Country Crime: Growers fled during raid of 2,700-plant pot farm, Forest Service says
- Colorado ski resort executives talk climate, year-round business at annual kickoff event
- Taking the plunge with Summit County Water Rescue, Colorado’s highest dive team
- Alma couple rescues dog missing for five weeks off Mount Bross
- West Hills workforce housing ownership applications available Oct. 4
Trending Sitewide
- Colorado winter storm wreaks havoc on highway travel along I-70
- UPDATE: Authorities release possession of Granby Ranch after owners pay delinquent taxes
- Snowstorm creates havoc on mountain roads, power outages in 45,000 High Country homes
- Colorado’s Gore Range was named after a bloodthirsty 19th century aristocrat. Is it time for a change?
- California man dies while hiking with son near Maroon Bells