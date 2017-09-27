Summit County declares October Conflict Resolution Month

Summit's Board of County Commissioners proclaimed October as Conflict Resolution Month this past Tuesday, joining the statewide initiatve set forth by Gov. John Hickenlooper earlier this September.

The movement desires to build awareness of practices such as arbitration, mediation, restorative justice and nonviolent communication, helping Coloradans constructively deal with conflict. Summit County organized its Conflict Resolution Coalition in September 2014 to expand awareness of these types of resolution programs and services in the area, and today the group has 40 members.

"Dealing with conflict in your personal or professional life can be stressful and difficult," Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said in a news release. "This October, our community is shining the spotlight on resources available to help people work through conflicts in ways that produce satisfying, long-lasting results for all parties."

For more information on Conflict Resolution Month in Colorado, visit: ConflictResolutionMonth.org