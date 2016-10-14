Summit County early voting starts Oct. 17 | SummitDaily.com

Early voting is about to get underway in Summit County. Mail-in ballots will be sent to registered voters at their mailing address on file, and the County Clerk and Recorder is encouraging voters to check to make sure their addresses are up to date. Monday, Oct. 31 is the last day to register to vote and still receive a mail-in ballot on Election Day, November 8.

To verify or change the mailing address associated with your voter registration, or to register to vote, visit http://www.GoVoteColorado.com, or contact the Summit County Elections Office at 970-453-3479. Voters can also use these resources to find polling locations, change party affiliation, view a sample ballot or check to see whether their ballots have been mailed out.