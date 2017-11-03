Summit County firefighters remind residents to check smoke alarms during daylight saving time

Firefighters remind residents to check smoke alarms

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, and with that, Summit County's three fire departments are encouraging citizens to change their smoke-detector and carbon-monoxide batteries.

"One easy step – putting in fresh batteries – can save lives," Lake Dillon Fire Chief Jeff Berino said in a news release. "Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half."

Even "hard-wired" smoke detectors that are plugged in to the home's electrical supply typically have a nine-volt backup battery to keep the detectors operating in case of a power outage.

Firefighters recommend that residents test their alarm's audible siren, check that all vents on the device are clean and check the manufacture date. Typically, smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years, and carbon-monoxide detectors should be replaced every five years.

Both smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors should be placed on every level of the home as well as inside every bedroom. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper installation.

"Smoke-alarm maintenance is a simple, effective way to reduce home fire deaths," Red, White & Blue Fire Deputy Chief Jay Nelson said in the release. "Smoke detectors have been proven time and again to be the single most important life-saving device in your home."

Most home fire fatalities occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when families are often sleeping, and about 66 percent of them occur in homes without working smoke detectors.

In addition to changing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, Summit County firefighters encourage families to plan and practice a home-escape plan so everyone knows at least two ways out and that everyone knows a designated safe meeting spot to be reunited and ensure everyone is out of a burning home.