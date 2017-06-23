Summit County government and towns accepting nonprofit grant applications | SummitDaily.com

Summit County government and towns accepting nonprofit grant applications
June 23, 2017
Local govt's soliciting nonprofit grant applications
Grant applications from the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne as well as Summit County Government are now available to area nonprofit organizations requesting funding for 2018 projects. The application deadline is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, for all organizations.
Applications will be accepted from all 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A)(i.V.I) tax-exempt nonprofits in Summit County. Both cash and in-kind grants will be considered. Local governments are asking that organizations submit applications electronically to save paper and printing costs.
Applications and guidelines can be found online. For more information, contact the individuals listed below:
Breckenridge:
Peyton Rogers: 970-547-3166 or peytonr@townofbreckenridge.com
Dillon:
Jo-Anne Tyson: 970-262-3406 or jtyson@townofdillon.com
Frisco:
Deborah Wohlmuth: 970-668-9122 or deborahw@townoffrisco.com
Silverthorne:
Susan Schulman: 970-262-7305 or sschulman@silverthorne.org
Summit County:
Eva Henson: 970-453-3402 or eva.henson@SummitCountyCO.gov
