Summit County guidelines for voting in the General Election | SummitDaily.com

A guide to voting in Summit County

Mail-in ballots for this November’s General Election began going out around Colorado to registered voters on Oct. 17 and to Summit County residents on Oct. 20.

The U.S. Postal Service will not forward ballots, and those who have received their ballot by Oct. 25 are encouraged to call their local county elections office. In Summit County, that’s the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, at: (970) 453-3479.

Because of the length of this year’s ballot, voters who plan to return it by mail are recommended by Colorado election officials to use 68 cents (the equivalent of two U.S. Postal Forever stamps). Mailed ballots without proper postage may be returned. If you have concerns your ballot may not have been received, you may also call the Clerk & Recorder’s Office to check, and the Postal Service suggests sending your ballot by mail no later than Nov. 1 to ensure it arrives by the Nov. 8, Election Day, deadline.

To avoid the mail altogether, ballots may also delivered to one of five 24-hour drop-off sites in Summit County. That can be done until 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the following locations:

• North Branch Library in Silverthorne (651 Center Cir.)

• Summit County Commons in Frisco (37 Peak One Dr.)

• Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge (208 E. Lincoln Ave.)

• Dillon Town Hall (275 Lake Dillon Dr.)

• Frisco Town Hall (1 Main St.)

Early voting will also be taking place at the Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge the following dates and times:

Oct. 24-Nov. 7 (Monday-Friday):

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5:

8 a.m.-noon

For those wishing to go old school and vote in person on Election Day, you may do so on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following locations:

• Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge (208 E. Lincoln Ave.)

• Silverthorne Pavilion (400 Blue River Pkwy)

• Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco (83 Nancy’s Pl.)

Any additional questions or to receive a replacement ballot, please contact the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.