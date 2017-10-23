Summit County Justice Center to host legal resource day in Breckenridge

The Summit County Justice Center will be hosting a Legal Resource Day on Oct. 26, part of a statewide program put on by the Colorado Judicial Department each year to help people navigate civil courts.

More Coloradans choose to represent themselves in civil cases each year, although doing so without an attorney's advice can be intimidating. Legal Resource Days aim to provide self-representing litigants with information and education that will help them be prepared to see a judge.

"Events like these help people representing themselves come to the courtroom prepared to work with judges and court staff to move their cases along," Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy E. Rice said in a prepared statement. "That also helps the courts to efficiently handle all of their business. I hope many people take advantage of these valuable learning opportunities."

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Summit County Justice Center, located at 501 North Park Ave. in Breckenridge.

Attorneys will be available for 15-minute sessions to discuss family law, probate and civil cases from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. From 2-5 p.m., they will be available only for family law and domestic relations issues. To make an appointment, call 970-547-2635.