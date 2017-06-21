Summit County law enforcement raises money for Special Olympics with 15-mile run | SummitDaily.com

A dozen local police officers and sheriff's deputies participated in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, on Wednesday, June 21, raising more than $1,000 to help the organization provide sports training and competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Summit County Special Olympics Team athletes Erikka Abbot, 12, and Caroline Willis, 29, helped carry the torch for the final stretch of the 15-mile run, which began at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge and followed paved recreation paths to Rainbow Park in Silverthorne.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons and county commissioner Dan Gibbs were two of the three participants who ran, rather than biked, the entire 15 miles.

"This a great partnership and we're glad to be out here supporting it," FitzSimons said. "If these athletes can overcome the challenges and adversity they've faced, the least we can do is come out here and run for them."

Breckenridge police officer Shannon Heinz, who helped organize the run, said that local law enforcement agencies were grateful for their longstanding partnership with Special Olympics Colorado.

"Law enforcement and sports are both so much about teamwork, and it's great to see that on display," she said.

At various points during the run, Abbot and Willis were on hand to pass out much-needed water to the runners and bikers.

Both said they were excited to see local cops come out and support their competitive skiing.

Asked what her favorite part about racing was, Willis' answer was simple: "The gold medals!"