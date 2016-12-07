Summit County Library hosts author Laurel McHargue | SummitDaily.com

Award-winning author Laurel McHargue is joining the staff of the North Branch Library on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4–5 p.m. to reveal the ending of the Missing Ending Book Club’s book choice, “Waterwight,” by McHargue. “Waterwight: Book I of the Waterwight Series” is her second novel, a young adult fantasy adventure. It won a second Place EVVY Award for fiction/fantasy.