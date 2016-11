Summit County Library hosts gingerbread house contest | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Library hosts gingerbread house contest

The Summit County libraries’ fourth annual Gingerbread House Contest will begin on Nov. 28 and entries will be accepted through Dec. 14. Entries are accepted only at the Main Library in the County Commons building in Frisco. There is one rule: Every visible part of the creation must be edible. Votes will be cast until Dec. 21, and a first, second and third place will be awarded Dec. 22. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.