Summit County looks to demolish two wooden relics near Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Summit County government is currently accepting contractor bids for the demolition and removal of two wooden structures on National Forest land about 5 miles east of Breckenridge.

The site is south of Baldy Road (County Road 520) on a backcountry road that requires high-clearance vehicles, approximately 1.3 miles from the intersection of Baldy and Goldenview Drive (County Road 539). The emphasis of this project is to remove the existing structures from the property while also salvaging as much material as possible.

The county has already performed an asbestos inspection and no such county permits are expected in the completion of the project. The contractor shall furnish all expertise, labor, supervision, services, equipment, tools, supplies, licenses, transportation and incidentals necessary to perform the job.

The removal of the identified structures, a masonry foundation and associated scrap piles should begin in 2017 as soon as road conditions allow, and be wrapped up by Nov. 1. A pre-bid site visit is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m., and those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP Open Space and Trails Department resource specialist Jesse Billingham at jesse.billingham@summitcountyco.gov, or by phone at (970) 668-4065. Bid submissions are due by 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.