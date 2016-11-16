Summit County marijuana survey data gauges community perceptions, use | SummitDaily.com

The Healthy Futures Initiative, Corona Insights and Summit School District hosted a meeting in Frisco on Tuesday evening, to release data from several surveys over the past two years on local perceptions of drugs and their use, mostly surrounding marijuana.

Some of the key data included a finding that most Summit County parents and young adult residents (defined as those ages 21-35) have tried marijuana at least once in their lives. The grouping of studies also found that the majority of first-time use among both groups occurred on or before their 12th birthday or between the ages of 13 and 17.

Compared to the rest of the state, marijuana use among Summit County middle and high school students was similar to, or perhaps slightly lower than, statewide levels. The study listed high school use at 36 percent in Summit as opposed to 38 percent across the state. For middle school students, it was tallied at 4 percent, compared to 8 percent throughout the rest of Colorado.

Summit High School students, meanwhile, reported 7 percent higher use of alcohol compared to the rest of the state (66 to 59 percent). On the other hand, the rest of the state’s high schoolers reported slightly higher cigarette (20 to 16 percent) use and prescription drug abuse (14 to 10).

Finally, while most young adults (87 percent) believed regular marijuana use was either “unsafe” or “very unsafe” for individuals under 21, only 40 percent believed the same for people over that age. Among parents of schoolchildren, 98 percent affirmed regular use was either “unsafe” or “very unsafe” for people under 21, and 85 percent said the same of people that age and above.

Look for a more in-depth story on this topic in an upcoming edition of the Summit Daily.