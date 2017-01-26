Summit County opens new art exhibit in Frisco Sunday, Jan. 29 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County opens new art exhibit in Frisco Sunday, Jan. 29
January 26, 2017
The Summit County Art Forum hosts a free opening for its latest exhibit, titled “Wild Winter: Rescue and Reward,” on the upper level of the Summit County Commons in Frisco at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
The showcase features the work of nine local artists. Pieces range in medium, including photography of rescue operations, in addition to oil acrylic and watercolor paintings displayed alongside vintage rescue equipment and memorabilia.
“The winter season in Summit County presents both risks and great rewards,” Leslie Walker, county art forum program assistant, said in a news release. “We set out to explore that duality in this winter’s art forum exhibit with pieces that honor our search-and-rescue community, as well as the striking landscapes in which we seek adventure.”
“Wild Winter” will be on public display, adjacent to Summit’s Central Library, through late May. But Sunday’s opening offers a chance to meet the artists to discuss their work. The event will also feature a presentation by the Summit County Rescue Group, including tours of a rescue vehicle. Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome.
For more information about the Summit County Art Forum, visit: summitcountyco.gov/artforum.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
- CDOT tests new SnowStang bus routes to take Front Rangers to ski resorts
- Dillon, Silverthorne post offices see major delays due to staffing shortage, high mail volumes
- Summit County moves full speed ahead in designing new Frisco Transit Center
- Good fences make good neighbors: Since completion of I-70 wildlife fence, Eagle County has seen sizeable drop in accidents
- Aspen area officials hear about possible light rail route
Trending Sitewide
- Fatal accident at Squaw Valley leaves ski patrol employee dead
- VIDEO: Watch guy accidentally ski off massive cliff
- CDOT tests new SnowStang bus routes to take Front Rangers to ski resorts
- ‘Campaign of terror’: Breckenridge man sentenced to probation in cyberstalking case
- Dillon, Silverthorne post offices see major delays due to staffing shortage, high mail volumes