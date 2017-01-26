Summit County opens new art exhibit in Frisco Sunday, Jan. 29 | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Art Forum hosts a free opening for its latest exhibit, titled “Wild Winter: Rescue and Reward,” on the upper level of the Summit County Commons in Frisco at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The showcase features the work of nine local artists. Pieces range in medium, including photography of rescue operations, in addition to oil acrylic and watercolor paintings displayed alongside vintage rescue equipment and memorabilia.

“The winter season in Summit County presents both risks and great rewards,” Leslie Walker, county art forum program assistant, said in a news release. “We set out to explore that duality in this winter’s art forum exhibit with pieces that honor our search-and-rescue community, as well as the striking landscapes in which we seek adventure.”

“Wild Winter” will be on public display, adjacent to Summit’s Central Library, through late May. But Sunday’s opening offers a chance to meet the artists to discuss their work. The event will also feature a presentation by the Summit County Rescue Group, including tours of a rescue vehicle. Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome.

For more information about the Summit County Art Forum, visit: summitcountyco.gov/artforum.