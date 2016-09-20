Summit County police blotter: Get your car off my lawn | SummitDaily.com

A man who recently moved back to Summit County was staying with a friend while he looked for a place, but after a couple of days the arrangement went sour. An argument broke out when the friend asked the man to move his car off the lawn and he became angry, speeding away but not before dinging a parked car in the driveway and smashing into the friend’s porch railing.

Nothing would have come of the incident were it not for the man’s ill-advised theft of some old license plates from a nearby woman’s house ten days later. The woman was on a nearby porch with some neighbors and they came over and chased him away when they saw him. Once again he sped off, attempting to run a man off the road who was trying to take down his plates.

While police were investigating that incident, the man’s friend — who lives a couple doors down — informed them of the argument and subsequent hit-and-run ten days prior.

The man might have gotten away again if he more effectively used his newly stolen plates. He displayed one in his rear window but neglected to ditch his Illinois plates, which were still on the car. Officers spotted the real ones at a convenience store after tracking some stolen phones in the area consistent with the man’s alleged movements.

Offices arrested him on the spot, whereupon they also found two amphetamine pills in his pockets. All told, he racked up six charges, including burglary, theft, displaying fake plates and failure to notify police of an accident.

Where there’s smoke…

A woman in Breckenridge noticed thick white smoke coming from vent pipes in a house across the street last Thursday evening. When she opened the unlocked door of the house, more smoke poured out and she yelled back to her house for someone to call 911.

Firefighters from the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District were able to quickly put out the fire, which was limited to the garage. A man overseeing painting of the house told officers that while there were workers using flammable wood staining chemicals, they had disposed of them in the dumpster.

According to an incident report, there was a box of assorted electrical materials at the point of origin in the garage. Firefighters said they did not find anything suspicious on the scene.

More funny money floating through Breck

A bank in Breckenridge had to once again inform a small business owner that they had received a counterfeit bill. A similar incident occurred last week, when a business owner brought a $50 bill to deposit at the bank only to be told it was fake.

According to a report, the Christmas Store received a $20 bill some time on Sept. 4, but the employee could not recall who had given it to her. The banker later looked at the bill and said it was not real based on the coloring and feel of the paper. A Breckenridge police officer concurred and sent the bill to the treasury for further investigation.

The Summit County police blotter is compiled using police reports and arrest affidavits.