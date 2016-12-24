Summit County rallies behind nonprofits this holiday season | SummitDaily.com

It’s the season of giving, and many Summit nonprofits have benefited from more than a million dollars worth of donations and grants.

The Summit Foundation represents one of the biggest donors in the county, having given out $25.9 million in grants since 1986. For 2016, the organization was able to give more out than in previous years to local nonprofits according to Elisabeth Lawrence, the foundation’s events and marketing manager.

“We continue to grow every year,” Lawrence said. “We did go over budget, which is a good thing.”

Applications for the fall giving cycle were due in mid-October, and the foundation subsequently distributed $1.08 million. The foundation focused on organizations helping working families and supporting school-age children.

Lawrence said that The Summit Foundation does its homework, reviewing applications and visiting the nonprofits that have applied. Generally, 80 percent get funded.

“We know that we’re doing our due diligence,” she said.

The Summit Foundation pairs with Vail Resort’s EpicPromise program, which helps to fund grants. This year, EpicPromise helped to support six grants for early childhood programs.

“It in turn supports their employees who have families here,” Lawrence said.

Across all of its resort properties, EpicPromise donated $7.6 million.

Locals supporting The Summit Foundation are in turn supporting the nonprofits that are given grants by the foundation. Colorado Gives Day was held on Dec. 6 and is the biggest day of giving in the state. Because of the $1 Million Incentive Fund, made possible by FirstBank and the Community First Foundation, every donation receives a portion of the funds to ensure that each registered nonprofit receives a boost.

Statewide, $33.8 million was raised on Colorado Gives Day. The Summit Foundation received $55,000 in donations, and the Family and Intercultural Resource center received more than $24,000.

The end of the year is important to FIRC, which helped to organize Adopt an Angel for the first time this year. The organization also works on the Summit County Cares fundraiser. This year, the goal is to raise $50,000 by New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 21, a special event was put together to raise $10,000. The fundraiser provides funds to workers in need of emergency assistance in Summit.

Anita Overmyer, the development director at FIRC, said that the organization was able to raise $2,500 from individual donations collected at City Market, an additional $2,500 from online donations as well as $5,000 from Ivan Stanley Fine Home Builders and Alpine Bank. As of Dec. 22, Summit County Cares was $15,000 away from its final goal.

For a full list of grants awarded by The Summit Foundation, visit summitdaily.com.